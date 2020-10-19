Atlanta Public Schools won’t have in-person classes this year

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Public Schools won’t have in-school classes at least through the end of the year.

Superintendent Lisa Herring says in an online announcement that COVID-19 data continues to head the wrong way.

She says she consulted with public health officials and experts, teachers, students and parents before deciding to continue only virtual classes at least until January.

Herring adds that the district is continuing to look for ways to support special needs and very young students, including whether they might return to some in-person services before the new year.

