Advertisement

Amber alert issued for 2-year-old boy in Mich.

Javon Washington, 2, was abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday.
Javon Washington, 2, was abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert was issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday.

Police said Javon Washington, 2, is missing and endangered after Phoenix Washington, 26, broke into his home and kidnapped him.

Washington has threatened to harm Javon and himself, authorities said. Javon is 2 feet tall and weighs 20 lbs. Phoenix Washington is a Black man, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 160 lbs. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2011 Mazda 4-door, with Michigan plates EFM6569.

If seen please call Lansing Township Police at 517-485-1700 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New tropical depression forms over central Atlantic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new tropical depression has formed over the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

News

Have you seen this person wanted for questioning in aggravated assault?

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Authorities want to know the whereabouts of a person sought in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in the 2400 block of Lumpkin Road.

National Politics

Video appears to show Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects training

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Evidence was played in federal court of the field training exercises federal prosecutors say were carried out in a plot to storm Michigan’s capitol and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National Politics

Trump pushes for reopening, says 'Lock them all up'

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump, during a rally Saturday in Muskegon, Mich., responds to a "Lock her up" chant with a response, "Lock them all up."

Latest News

National Politics

Trump pushes for reopening, says 'Lock them all up'

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump, during a rally Saturday in Muskegon, Mich., responds to a "Lock her up" chant with a response, "Lock them all up."

News

Peace center sought for site of Rayshard Brooks' shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Activists are trying to arrange a sit-down with Atlanta leaders and Wendy’s corporate office to create something positive at the site where Rayshard Brooks was shot.

Education

Atlanta Public Schools won’t have in-person classes this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
Atlanta's superintendent says she consulted with public health officials and experts, teachers, students and parents before deciding to continue only virtual classes at least until January.

National Politics

Early in-person voting begins in key swing state of Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monday as the Trump campaign tries to cut into an early advantage Democrats have posted in mail-in votes in the key swing state.

National Politics

New video allegedly shows suspects in Mich. gov. kidnapping plot training

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Video shown in court shows suspects training in connection with the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

News

Friends, family say goodbye to USC student who died in quarry accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A University of South Carolina student was laid to rest over the weekend in his hometown in North Carolina.