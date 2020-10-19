Aiken council plans to fix faulty fire fees today
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a huge spike in suburban Aiken fire fees, city leaders are meeting today to fix what they say was a mistake in fee increases.
It all started after the City Council raised fire fee rates in June for people outside city limits by 300 percent.
The cost went from about $29 to about $135.
The Aiken City Council is set to meet at 6 p.m. today to walk back the fee.
The city said if you got that bill, you don’t have to pay it.
If you did, you’ll get a credit.
