Aiken council plans to fix faulty fire fees today

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a huge spike in suburban Aiken fire fees, city leaders are meeting today to fix what they say was a mistake in fee increases.

It all started after the City Council raised fire fee rates in June for people outside city limits by 300 percent.

The cost went from about $29 to about $135.

The Aiken City Council is set to meet at 6 p.m. today to walk back the fee.

The city said if you got that bill, you don’t have to pay it.

If you did, you’ll get a credit.

