9-month-old and 23-year-old father missing

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Department of Public Safety is asking for help finding a 23-year-old and a 9-month old child.

Michael Pappalardo and Sadie Pappalardo were last seen together on the 200 block of Elm Street at approximately 7:00 a.m.

Michael has brown hair, blue eyes and is approximately 5′5″ and 215lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey in color hoodie, black in color basketball shorts and orange in color adidas tennis shoes.

Sadie is 9 months old and has blonde hair, blue eyes and is approximately 26″ tall and 20lbs. She was last seen wearing Star Wars pajamas.

Any information regarding the subjects, please contact the Grovetown Department of Public Safety at (706) 863-1212 or your local law enforcement agency.

