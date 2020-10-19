Advertisement

8-year-old boy shot and killed in Arkansas domestic dispute

By Chris Luther
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Helena-West Helena are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night.

The Helena-West Helena Police Chief says a man is in custody for shooting and killing an 8-year-old boy as he allegedly shot at his girlfriend after a fight, WMC reported.

The boy’s mother says she is heartbroken.

“I couldn’t do nothing but cry,” Lena Hollins, mother of the boy who died, said. “I’ve been crying all day, I haven’t been sleeping.”

Lena Hollins says she wasn’t able to see her son, 8-year-old Keishun Hollins, one last time to say goodbye before he died Saturday night.

Hollins said over FaceTime that her son was visiting her sister in Helena-West Helena when she got into an argument with her boyfriend.

Police say Hollins' sister grabbed the children, put them in the car, and was trying to leave when 23-year-old Hector Garcia Lopez shot through the car window, hitting Keishun Hollins in the neck. He later died in the hospital.

“My son is not here,” Hollins said. “I can’t bring him back. That’s what hurts the most.”

Hollins says her son loved sports and had dreams of playing football.

“All of his teachers and classmates love him because he was so energetic. He was friendly,” Hollins said.

She says she moved her family from Helena-West Helena to Horn Lake to get a better life for her kids.

“I wanted him to be somewhere in life. I didn’t want him to be like other boys that’s in the streets with guns and stuff. That’s why I moved away from there,” Hollins said, “to get them away from that.”

Lopez turned himself in and will be charged Monday with capital murder, aggravated assault and two counts of attempted murder, according to police.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith says this is the second homicide related to domestic violence in Helena-West Helena in the past two weeks.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith says there’s been a 45% increase in domestic violence cases.

“And I want to know why he took my child,” Hollins said. “Why? Why did he shoot my child? My child didn’t do nothing. He was so sweet.”

Smith said officers questioned Lopez Sunday and are currently looking for the murder weapon.

Smith says he will be asking for a $1 million or $2 million bond for Lopez when he appears before a judge Monday.

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friends, family say goodbye to USC student who died in quarry accident

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A University of South Carolina student was laid to rest over the weekend in his hometown in North Carolina.

News

Candidate forun to be Tuesday in Columbia County

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
On Tuesday, News 12′s Richard Rogers is hosting a Columbia County candidate forum.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

News

Aiken council plans to fix faulty fire fees today

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
After a huge spike in suburban Aiken fire fees, city leaders are meeting today to fix what they say was a mistake in fee increases.

Traffic

Paving work to cause traffic snags near Berckmans Road, Ingleside Drive

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Paving operations will begin today along Berckmans Road and Ingleside Drive for a new roundabout.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

News

See how the Miracle Mile Walk turned into a drive-thru

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A University Health Care event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month became a one-time socially distanced event this year.

News

Golden Harvest sees big turnout for latest food giveaway

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Look what happened when the CSRA's regional food bank held a drive-thru distribution event on Oct. 17, 2020, at the James Brown Arena.

News

More than 100 local families receive free laptops

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Look at how some local businesses came together to help Richmond County students.

National

8-year-old killed in Arkansas domestic disput

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Helena-West Helena Police Chief says a man is in custody for shooting and killing an 8-year-old boy as he allegedly shot at his girlfriend after a fight.