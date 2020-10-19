Advertisement

$35 million Columbia County Performing Arts Center a ‘game changer’

By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Evans, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 85,000 square foot, $35 million Performing Arts Center in Columbia County is set to be finished by early 2021, county officials say.

Scott Johnson, Columbia County Manager, says it’s been about 8 years since the project’s early conception.

“The Performing Arts Center is the anchor for our new downtown,” he said. “It’s going to draw people in the area on a regular basis, and with that, we’re going to see additional restaurants, additional shopping. It all kind of plays to the quality of life that we’re trying to provide for our folks here in Columbia County.”

Actors like Donte Muse are equally excited for the opening.

“Opportunity is the biggest word I would say. That’s really all an actor or any kind of talent wants, is like, opportunities. If there’s more places to actually audition for and be on stage and be seen, you don’t know who’s going to come through that door,” said Muse.

He hopes the center will get more kids interested in theater.

“Just having a building like this is going to get kids to maybe have a field trip, or get their first opportunity to perform on stage if there’s some kind of production there. And they don’t have to feel like they’re at a lesser place or something because this is a huge building and a nice, amazing environment,” said Muse.

The center will bring more opportunities to local talent like Muse, but will also feature guests from all over the world.

“We will have events that are local, absolutely. I mean this venue is a local venue. We want to have the local talent here. At the same time, we want to bring talent from all over the country, all over the world here to Evans and to the area,” said Matt Jameson, Venue Manager.

County officials say COVID-19 has put a slight halt to things. Once construction is complete, they will need to wait until performers are open for bookings to begin the first performances.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Girlfriend of 19-year-old shooting suspect arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
18-year-old Jordan Stevens was arrested Saturday night after a shooting involving her 19-year-old boyfriend and another teenager at an Evans gas station.

News

Two dead, four hospitalized at one Augusta personal care home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County coroner is investigating after two care home residents were found dead and four more were taken to the hospital.

News

Deputies on scene of Wheeless Road accident

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Richmond County dispatch confirms they are on the scene of an accident on Wheeless Road and Milledgeville Road.

News

Hale Foundation files federal lawsuit against City of Augusta

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Hale Foundation has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Augusta, claiming the city violated several federal laws by not allowing them to build a first-responders rehabilitation center in the Green Meadows neighborhood.

Latest News

News

‘Ridin’ with Biden’ event brings out dozens of supporters

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Dozens of cars took to the streets of Columbia County in support of Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

News

‘Very characteristic of him to stick up for the people he loves’: 19-year-old shot over girl

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Columbia County deputies are on the scene at the Circle K on Washington Road.

News

Columbia County Deputies discuss shooting at Circle K

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT
One man was shot and another is in custody after a shooting at an Evans Circle K.

News

Coroner identifies woman found dead in car

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County Coroner is investigating after a woman was found dead in a car behind a residence Saturday morning.

News

'An innocent life is gone' Memorial is held for 12-year-old killed

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT

News

Alabama head coach Nick Saban test negative for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT