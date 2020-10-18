Two dead, four hospitalized at one Augusta personal care home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County coroner is investigating after two care home residents were found dead and four more were taken to the hospital.

He says 84-year-old Georgia Blount and 75-year-old Sylvia Reid were found in different areas of First Love Personal Care Home on Wrightsboro Road.

At this time, the causes of death are unknown, but a “condemned” sign is posted on the building. Investigators, an HVAC truck, and police were spotted outside the home today.

The coroner says he was called to the home at 9:08 a.m. and pronounced the victims dead at 9:45 a.m.

Autopsies will be performed on tomorrow. Four other residents were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

