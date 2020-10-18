‘Ridin’ with Biden’ event brings out dozens of supporters

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA has seen Trump supporters take to the water. Now, Biden supporters are taking to the roads.

Around 60 cars showed up for the “Ridin' with Biden” parade that happened in Evans Saturday.

The caravan started in Evans, wrapped around Columbia County, and finished at the James Brown Arena.

Dozens of cars took to the streets in support of Presidential Candidate Joe Biden. (WRDW/WAGT)

“We saw the Trump Parade go through town and they were super excited and a lot of times you don’t see people get engaged on the other side being in the south. So, we just wanted show that we’re here too. We wanted to show our pride,” said event organizer Curtis Fease.

The local parade is one of many other with the same name across the country, including one in Macon last night to correspond with President Trump’s rally there.

