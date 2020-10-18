Advertisement

‘Ridin’ with Biden’ event brings out dozens of supporters

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA has seen Trump supporters take to the water. Now, Biden supporters are taking to the roads.

Around 60 cars showed up for the “Ridin' with Biden” parade that happened in Evans Saturday.

The caravan started in Evans, wrapped around Columbia County, and finished at the James Brown Arena.

Dozens of cars took to the streets in support of Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.
Dozens of cars took to the streets in support of Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.(WRDW/WAGT)

“We saw the Trump Parade go through town and they were super excited and a lot of times you don’t see people get engaged on the other side being in the south. So, we just wanted show that we’re here too. We wanted to show our pride,” said event organizer Curtis Fease.

The local parade is one of many other with the same name across the country, including one in Macon last night to correspond with President Trump’s rally there.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Bad blood’: 19-year-old shot at Evans gas station, fight started over girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Columbia County deputies are on the scene at the Circle K on Washington Road.

News

Columbia County Deputies discuss shooting at Circle K

Updated: 5 hours ago
One man was shot and another is in custody after a shooting at an Evans Circle K.

News

Coroner identifies woman found dead in car

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County Coroner is investigating after a woman was found dead in a car behind a residence Saturday morning.

News

'An innocent life is gone' Memorial is held for 12-year-old killed

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

News

Alabama head coach Nick Saban test negative for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Community honors 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr. before funeral

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
It’s been nearly a week since 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr. was shot and killed at his home in Aiken. On Friday his family, friends and teachers gathered together to honor him.

News

YMCA providing snacks, Halloween activities and meals for children

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will be providing free trick-or-treat bags to any child under 18 through October 31. The bags will include seven days of snacks and Halloween coloring sheets.

News

Deer rut starting to peak in CSRA - good for hunters, bad for drivers

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Mid to late October is when most deer rut in the CSRA. Take extra precautions while driving.

News

Football underway at Strom Thurmond for the first home game

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT

News

Watch out for deer this time of year, experts say

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT