Hale Foundation files federal lawsuit against City of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Hale Foundation has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Augusta, claiming the city violated several federal laws by not allowing them to build a first-responders rehabilitation center in the Green Meadows neighborhood.

Back in August, Augusta Commissioners were split back about whether the Valor Station rehab center should be granted a special zoning exemption to go in the Green Meadows neighborhood. The motion ultimately failed 5-4, with one commissioner abstaining from the vote. This lawsuit claims the commission has made special zoning exemptions for other businesses in Augusta, and that the property was original not subject to zoning laws.

Last month, the Foundation filed a lawsuit in Richmond County Superior Court claiming the commission only considered the discriminatory requests of Green Meadow community members, and ignored the need for a facility like this.

The Hale Foundation has been in a years-long standoff with Green Meadow residents, who oppose the facility going in the neighborhood.

The new federal lawsuit claims Augusta violated the Fair Housing Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, Rehabilitation Act, and Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments.

The 20-acre property, located at 3042 Eagle Drive, was sold to The Hale Foundation back in October of 2017. It used to be used by the Order of St. Helen Convent.

The lawsuit was submitted on Oct. 7 by Attorney Christopher Cosper.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.