Advertisement

Hale Foundation files federal lawsuit against City of Augusta

(MGN)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Hale Foundation has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Augusta, claiming the city violated several federal laws by not allowing them to build a first-responders rehabilitation center in the Green Meadows neighborhood.

Back in August, Augusta Commissioners were split back about whether the Valor Station rehab center should be granted a special zoning exemption to go in the Green Meadows neighborhood. The motion ultimately failed 5-4, with one commissioner abstaining from the vote. This lawsuit claims the commission has made special zoning exemptions for other businesses in Augusta, and that the property was original not subject to zoning laws.

Last month, the Foundation filed a lawsuit in Richmond County Superior Court claiming the commission only considered the discriminatory requests of Green Meadow community members, and ignored the need for a facility like this.

The Hale Foundation has been in a years-long standoff with Green Meadow residents, who oppose the facility going in the neighborhood.

The new federal lawsuit claims Augusta violated the Fair Housing Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, Rehabilitation Act, and Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments.

The 20-acre property, located at 3042 Eagle Drive, was sold to The Hale Foundation back in October of 2017. It used to be used by the Order of St. Helen Convent.

The lawsuit was submitted on Oct. 7 by Attorney Christopher Cosper.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Ridin’ with Biden’ event brings out dozens of supporters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Dozens of cars took to the streets of Columbia County in support of Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

News

‘Bad blood’: 19-year-old shot at Evans gas station, fight started over girl

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Columbia County deputies are on the scene at the Circle K on Washington Road.

News

Columbia County Deputies discuss shooting at Circle K

Updated: 7 hours ago
One man was shot and another is in custody after a shooting at an Evans Circle K.

News

Coroner identifies woman found dead in car

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County Coroner is investigating after a woman was found dead in a car behind a residence Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

'An innocent life is gone' Memorial is held for 12-year-old killed

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT

News

Alabama head coach Nick Saban test negative for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT

News

Community honors 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr. before funeral

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
It’s been nearly a week since 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr. was shot and killed at his home in Aiken. On Friday his family, friends and teachers gathered together to honor him.

News

YMCA providing snacks, Halloween activities and meals for children

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will be providing free trick-or-treat bags to any child under 18 through October 31. The bags will include seven days of snacks and Halloween coloring sheets.

News

Deer rut starting to peak in CSRA - good for hunters, bad for drivers

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Mid to late October is when most deer rut in the CSRA. Take extra precautions while driving.

News

Football underway at Strom Thurmond for the first home game

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT