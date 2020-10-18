Deputies on scene of Wheeless Road accident
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatch confirms they are on the scene of an accident on Wheeless Road and Milledgeville Road. Witness report a large police presence.
Dispatch says the crash involved one vehicle.
They say the call came in at 3:27 p.m. Sunday, and at this time, they are unsure about any injuries or property damage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
