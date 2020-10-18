Advertisement

Deputies on scene of Wheeless Road accident

Richmond County dispatch confirms they are on the scene of an accident on Wheeless Road and Milledgeville Road.
Richmond County dispatch confirms they are on the scene of an accident on Wheeless Road and Milledgeville Road.(WCAX)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatch confirms they are on the scene of an accident on Wheeless Road and Milledgeville Road. Witness report a large police presence.

Dispatch says the crash involved one vehicle.

They say the call came in at 3:27 p.m. Sunday, and at this time, they are unsure about any injuries or property damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hale Foundation files federal lawsuit against City of Augusta

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Hale Foundation has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Augusta, claiming the city violated several federal laws by not allowing them to build a first-responders rehabilitation center in the Green Meadows neighborhood.

News

‘Ridin’ with Biden’ event brings out dozens of supporters

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Dozens of cars took to the streets of Columbia County in support of Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

News

‘Very characteristic of him to stick up for the people he loves’: 19-year-old shot over girl

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Columbia County deputies are on the scene at the Circle K on Washington Road.

News

Columbia County Deputies discuss shooting at Circle K

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT
One man was shot and another is in custody after a shooting at an Evans Circle K.

Latest News

News

Coroner identifies woman found dead in car

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County Coroner is investigating after a woman was found dead in a car behind a residence Saturday morning.

News

'An innocent life is gone' Memorial is held for 12-year-old killed

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT

News

Alabama head coach Nick Saban test negative for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT

News

Community honors 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr. before funeral

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
It’s been nearly a week since 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr. was shot and killed at his home in Aiken. On Friday his family, friends and teachers gathered together to honor him.

News

YMCA providing snacks, Halloween activities and meals for children

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will be providing free trick-or-treat bags to any child under 18 through October 31. The bags will include seven days of snacks and Halloween coloring sheets.

News

Deer rut starting to peak in CSRA - good for hunters, bad for drivers

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Mid to late October is when most deer rut in the CSRA. Take extra precautions while driving.