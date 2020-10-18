Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moved through our region Friday night cooling us down for the weekend but we are expected to stay dry. Low temperatures this morning reached down into the mid to upper 40s with some isolated areas reaching down into the lower 40s. Highs for your Sunday afternoon will be below average once again in the mid to low 70s. Some clouds are expected to build in across the region but overall nice and pleasant weather is expected for your day. Plenty of sunshine is expected this week also as high pressure builds across the region.

Right now high temperatures Monday through Friday are expected to be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies prevailing. There is the slight chance for some showers by the end of this week but we’ll see lots of sunshine before then. We are also keeping an eye on the tropics with two areas of potential development. We will continue to monitor and update throughout the week. Keep it here for updates.

