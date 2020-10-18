Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Temps begin to warm and conditions remain dry through Friday
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Low temperatures this morning reached down into the mid to upper 40s with some isolated areas reaching down into the lower 40s. But by the afternoon we saw highs in the mid 70s with a high of 76 here in Augusta. We’ll see mostly clear conditions later on this evening with temperatures cooling back to the low 50s. If enough clouds can clear out before midnight you’ll be able to see Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn just look in the SE to SW sky.

High temperatures Monday through Friday are expected to be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies prevailing. There is the slight chance for some showers by the end of this week but we’ll see lots of sunshine before then. We are also keeping an eye on the tropics with two areas of potential development. We will continue to monitor and update throughout the week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
Cooler weather for this weekend and we're keeping an eye on the tropics.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Cold front moving through today with a cool down this weekend.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
Isolated showers possible as we continue through this evening, not everyone will see the rain.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Not expecting a washout the next two days, but rain will be in the forecast. Rain totals don't look too impressive and most of the Thursday and Friday will be dry across the area.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Not expecting a washout the next two days, but rain will be in the forecast. Rain totals don't look too impressive and most of the Thursday and Friday will be dry across the area.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
A cold front is expected to move through the region Thursday into Friday bringing us fall conditions for the weekend.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
A cold front is expected to move through the region Thursday into Friday bringing us fall conditions for the weekend.