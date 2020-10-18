Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Low temperatures this morning reached down into the mid to upper 40s with some isolated areas reaching down into the lower 40s. But by the afternoon we saw highs in the mid 70s with a high of 76 here in Augusta. We’ll see mostly clear conditions later on this evening with temperatures cooling back to the low 50s. If enough clouds can clear out before midnight you’ll be able to see Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn just look in the SE to SW sky.

High temperatures Monday through Friday are expected to be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies prevailing. There is the slight chance for some showers by the end of this week but we’ll see lots of sunshine before then. We are also keeping an eye on the tropics with two areas of potential development. We will continue to monitor and update throughout the week. Keep it here for updates.

