YMCA providing snacks, Halloween activities and meals for children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will be providing free trick-or-treat bags to any child under 18 through October 31. The bags will include seven days of snacks and Halloween coloring sheets.

Trick or Treat bags can be picked up at any area YMCA beginning Monday, October 19. Addresses can be found on the Y’s website at www.TheFamilyY.org.

In addition to providing Trick or Treat bags, the Y will also have grab-and-go meals available at YMCA trunk or treat events. The Y’s Food Program is part of a year-round effort to address child hunger. They have provided grab-and-go meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic at all area branches.

Meals will be available:

October 17 at Aiken County Family YMCA

October 24 at the Steiner Branch Family YMCA, Burke County Family YMCA, Barnwell County Family YMCA and North Augusta Family YMCA

October 30 at Wilson Family YMCA and Augusta South Family YMCA

October 31 at Thomson Family YMCA and North Jefferson Family YMCA.

Event information can be found on the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta’s Facebook page.

More free meal opportunities for kids will be posted on the Y’s website over the next few months.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.