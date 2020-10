AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is backed up following an accident involving three cars on Interstate 20 westbound.

The accident happened between exit 1 and 5, and one lane is closed.

Officials say there were minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. We will have more on this as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.