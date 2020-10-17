Advertisement

Share your music to make a difference with Red Kettle Concert

By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army’s annual tradition of volunteers ringing bells and collecting money in their red kettles outside of your favorite stores is expected to be negatively impacted this year.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the biggest annual fundraiser for The Salvation Army and directly funds their emergency shelter, the Center of Hope.

The Salvation Army of Augusta is working on a unique experience to help alleviate the shortfall in donations by hosting a virtual concert featuring Augusta area artists on Wednesday, November 23rd, at 7:00 p.m. This show will stream on Facebook.

If you would like to participate, please submit a song for consideration! Each video must follow the guidelines included here, and an artist release form must be signed.

This event will be heavily promoted through our media partners News 12 WRDW, Augusta Chronicle, and Lamar Outdoor Advertising. Sharing your music will make a difference in the CSRA this holiday season!

The deadline for submission is October 31, 2020, so upload your video and release form at redkettleconcert.org!

DIRECTIONS / RULES / SUGGESTIONS

1) Cover, original, and Christmas songs are accepted.

2) Absolutely no sampled music. Everything must be performed.

3) Absolutely n foul language, alcohol, or drug references in the lyrics.

4) Submissions will not be accepted without a signed release

5) Videos do not have to be professionally filmed. Please follow the guidelines below.

6) The Artists retain ALL RIGHTS to their videos and music. The Salvation Army and its partners only seek a limited license engagement. No transfer of copyright or ownership from the Artist to the Salvation Army / Gray Television / Gluestick Music or any affiliates is intended.

Here’s also some helpful tips:

1) Include a promo picture.

2) Include a short biography with a couple of descriptive sentences about your music.

3) Include your social media links!

