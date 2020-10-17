Deputies: Roads blocked at Washington Road due to gas leak

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have blocked off several roads due to a gas leak in front of a Dairy Queen.

The areas blocked off are:

Washington Road between Warren Road and Avondale Road

Furys Ferry Road between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and find alternate routes.

