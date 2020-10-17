Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moved through our area yesterday cooling us down for the weekend but we are expected to stay dry. Low temperatures this morning were in the mid to upper 40s across the northern CSRA with 50s scattered around the middle and southern portions of the region. Lows Sunday morning are expected to be down in the mid to upper 40s once again. Highs today will struggle to make it into the lower 70s today. Highs in general this weekend will be below average with temperatures in the mid to low 70s expected for your Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is expected this weekend as high pressure builds across the region. More cloud cover looks possible for your Sunday but overall nice pleasant weather expected both days this weekend.

The pattern next week is looking tricky with long range models showing completely different scenarios. Monday through Friday temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny conditions expected. We will continue to monitor and update throughout the week.

We are also keeping an eye on the tropics with two areas of potential development. Keep it here for updates.

We are currently monitoring two areas of potential tropical development in the Atlantic Basin. (WRDW)

