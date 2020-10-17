Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moved through our area yesterday cooling us down for the weekend but we are expected to stay dry. Low temperatures this morning were in the mid to upper 40s across the northern CSRA with 50s scattered around the middle and southern portions of the region. Lows Sunday morning are expected to be down in the mid to upper 40s once again. Highs today reached the low 70s but will warm slightly tomorrow with highs closer to average in the mid to upper 70s. More cloud cover looks possible for your Sunday but overall nice pleasant weather expected.

Temperatures will continue to warm past the weekend, rising to the low to mid 80s, above our typical high temperature of 77°. There is the slight chance for some showers by the end of this week but we’ll see lots of sunshine before then. We are also keeping an eye on the tropics with two areas of potential development. Keep it here for updates.

We are currently monitoring two areas of potential tropical development in the Atlantic Basin. (WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.