Advertisement

Coroner identifies woman found dead in car

(KGNS)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner says he is investigating a death that happened Saturday morning on the 3000 block of Skinner Mill Road.

He says 34-year-old Latoya Jackson of Evans was found inside a vehicle behind a residence there.

In a statement, the coroner says her vehicle left the roadway and drove through a yard on Skinner Mill Road, where it eventually came to a rest in the backyard of the residence.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine if there was a medical issue prior to Jackson leaving the roadway.

Jackson was pronounced dead at 8:23 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One person shot at Evans Circle K on Washington Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Columbia County deputies are on the scene at the Circle K on Washington Road.

News

'An innocent life is gone' Memorial is held for 12-year-old killed

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Alabama head coach Nick Saban test negative for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Community honors 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr. before funeral

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
It’s been nearly a week since 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr. was shot and killed at his home in Aiken. On Friday his family, friends and teachers gathered together to honor him.

Latest News

News

YMCA providing snacks, Halloween activities and meals for children

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will be providing free trick-or-treat bags to any child under 18 through October 31. The bags will include seven days of snacks and Halloween coloring sheets.

News

Deer rut starting to peak in CSRA - good for hunters, bad for drivers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Mid to late October is when most deer rut in the CSRA. Take extra precautions while driving.

News

Football underway at Strom Thurmond for the first home game

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Watch out for deer this time of year, experts say

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

New Lincolnton brewery helps local economy and veterans

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Plans for Lock and Dam remains in talks among Army Corps and congressmen

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
The fight to keep the lock and dam has been a heated debate between the Army Corps of Engineers and those who want to keep the Savannah River how it is. But there’s now a glimmer of hope for progress.