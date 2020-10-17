Coroner identifies woman found dead in car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner says he is investigating a death that happened Saturday morning on the 3000 block of Skinner Mill Road.

He says 34-year-old Latoya Jackson of Evans was found inside a vehicle behind a residence there.

In a statement, the coroner says her vehicle left the roadway and drove through a yard on Skinner Mill Road, where it eventually came to a rest in the backyard of the residence.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine if there was a medical issue prior to Jackson leaving the roadway.

Jackson was pronounced dead at 8:23 a.m.

