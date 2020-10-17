Advertisement

Community honors 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr. before funeral

Community remembers 12-year-old boy killed in Aiken
Community remembers 12-year-old boy killed in Aiken
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been nearly a week since 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr. was shot and killed at his home in Aiken. On Friday his family, friends, and teachers gathered together to honor him.

“We loved ourselves some Edward.”

Through tears, the family of Edward returned to their home today to celebrate the life lost too soon. He was killed at the home on October 10.

“An innocent life is gone, and it’s just, it’s just not right,” Paige Brighthop, Edward’s teacher, said. “He just celebrated his birthday Thursday. That was my last time seeing him. And he’s gone...”

Quiet, yet outgoing, his teachers say he was a joy to have.

“Edward might have been quiet and reserved at times, but he had a really big heart. And he was very much concerned about the people around him. Sometimes even more than himself,” Brighthop said.

He was smart, but his coach says P.E. was his favorite class.

“Edward brought so much to life into the classroom. He was one that was determined, even though his size and his asthma, he was determined to do everything you asked him to do,” Betty Edwards, the coach, said. “And he had that mean streak and don’t get me wrong, Edward had that mean streak and he was a person that loved to win.”

And Edward could make you laugh as well.

“I can remember I took him to a South Carolina state game. And we stopped at McDonald’s and I said, ‘Edward I want to get you a happy meal before we get there’ and then we would get something later, he said, ‘A happy meal? I don’t need one happy meal. I need two happy meals. That’s not gonna do nothing for me.’ And that was the kind of person Edward was,” Edwards said.

Through this heartbreaking loss, they hope something changes.

“We really have to come to the conclusion that you know, we are truly done dying, and once we decide that we’re done dying, then we really have to figure out how we’re going to begin to live,” Eugene White, NAACP of Aiken County President, said.

Edward’s funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 18 in Aiken.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

YMCA providing snacks, Halloween activities and meals for children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will be providing free trick-or-treat bags to any child under 18 through October 31. The bags will include seven days of snacks and Halloween coloring sheets.

News

Deer rut starting to peak in CSRA - good for hunters, bad for drivers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Mid to late October is when most deer rut in the CSRA. Take extra precautions while driving.

News

Football underway at Strom Thurmond for the first home game

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Watch out for deer this time of year, experts say

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

New Lincolnton brewery helps local economy and veterans

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Plans for Lock and Dam remains in talks among Army Corps and congressmen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
The fight to keep the lock and dam has been a heated debate between the Army Corps of Engineers and those who want to keep the Savannah River how it is. But there’s now a glimmer of hope for progress.

News

Salvation Army Red Kettle Concert

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

AU plans to hold in-person graduation

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sign of progress for lock and dam fight

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

‘Hopeful gamble’: AU officials plan for in-person graduation in December

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
In just the first day of announcing an in-person ceremony, Augusta University says about 300 students have already RSVPed for an in-person graduation ceremony.