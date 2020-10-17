One person shot at Evans Circle K on Washington Road

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County dispatch confirms they are responding to multiple calls of shots fired at the Circle K on Washington Road near the Evans Target.

Deputies say the shooting involved two parties who knew each other. They say they met at a gas pump and an argument ensued. Investigators say one of them pulled a gun and shot the other.

The suspect and his girlfriend allegedly fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended outside Grovetown city limits, and the girlfriend was also detained. The girlfriend is not being considered a suspect at this time.

The victim, we’re told, is in surgery at Doctors Hospital.

They say the initial call came in at 1:32 p.m. Check back for details.

