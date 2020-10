AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Election Day gets closer, President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in the Peach State today.

He’ll hold a rally in Macon tonight at 7.

It’s the second stop he’ll make today; the first rally is in Florida.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is also on the campaign trail today. He’ll be in Michigan.

