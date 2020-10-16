Three Richmond County students selected for superintendent advisory council

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods announced the selection of three RCSS students to serve on his 2020-2021 council to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom.

The three students selected from Richmond County Schools are:

Swetha Ananth,12th Grade, Davidson Fine Arts School

Alexander Marshall, 10th Grade, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School

Nasir DaJon Mosquera, 11th Grade, A.R. Johnson Magnet High School

“Now more than ever, it is essential that I receive feedback directly from students on their educational experience,” Superintendent Woods said, in the release. “My Student Advisory Council has been an invaluable part of my decision-making process for the last six years, and I am looking forward to meeting with the 2020-21 Council soon.”

According to the Georgia Department of Education, more than 1,400 students applied to serve on the council. Superintendent Woods selected 64 students from across Georgia representing every Regional Education Service Agency district.

Students were chosen based on the strength of their essay responses, which focused on their ideas for public education:

