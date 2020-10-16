Advertisement

Stefanik maintains bipartisan reputation while moving to the right

By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) holds a unique position in Congress and New York’s North Country. She ranks as one of the nation’s most-bipartisan lawmakers but data also show her moving to the right.

Those who track and grade lawmakers on a scale from left to right concede it’s an inexact science, but Noah Weinrich with Heritage Action said, “you can generally tell who’s conservative or not.”

Heritage Action -- a conservative lobby group affiliated with the Heritage Foundation -- scores lawmakers based on the bills they back and the votes they take. “If they consistently vote conservatively, they’ll have a high score,” said Weinrich, “generally, folks scores stay pretty similar from term to term.”

Weinrich said scores calculated over years and hundreds of votes help eliminate noise from the calculation but added voters should dig deeper into their numbers than the top-line score.

Right now, Rep. Stefanik is getting a 60% – a grade well above her previous scores (’15-'16, ’17-'18) but still well below the current Republican average.

Other organizations -- like non-partisan GovTrack -- use different formulas, but reach similar conclusions, painting Stefanik as a moderate trending toward the middle of the Republican party.

Prof. Sally Friedman studies how lawmakers balance local and national elements in their work in D.C. and on the campaign trail. She wrote about her case study of New York’s federal delegation in her 2007 book - Dilemmas of Representation: Local Politics, National Factors, and the Home Styles of Modern U.S. Congress Members.

“What’s so interesting is her combination of bipartisan and partisan,” said Friedman of Stefanik.

Friedman said national politics are playing a larger role in how lawmakers present themselves back home than in the past, but local issues remain critical to maintaining the support of their constituents.

Friedman said Stefanik remains focused on her North Country district, from fighting for soldiers at Fort Drum to securing funding for hospitals. But as Stefanik rose the ranks within Congress, Friedman notes Stefanik began sprinkling in more national talking points and took on roles steering her party’s future.

“The interesting thing to me is she didn’t jump on the Trump bandwagon in 2016, ’17,” said Friedman.

Four years ago, Stefanik offered only lukewarm support of then-candidate Donald Trump. He would go on to overwhelming carry her district, only losing one county, and flipping six counties that voted for President Obama in 2012.

Stefanik has broken with the president’s positions -- voting against 2017′s tax reform and calling for more coronavirus testing this spring. But she largely downplays their differences, and won his praise defending him from impeachment.

“I’ve been able to deliver results working with this president,” Stefanik told us in August before addressing the Republican National Convention. She said those results are the direct result of the President’s willingness to cut a deal, “the media has not done enough to focus on how bipartisan he has been.”

North Country voters will decide whether to send Stefanik back to Congress for a fourth term on Election Day, Nov. 3rd. She’s up against Democrat Tedra Cobb in a rematch of the 2018 race.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump paying a visit to Macon for rally tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
As Election Day gets closer, President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in the Peach State today.

News

More than 1M Georgians have voted early, including many here

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The first week of Georgia early voting for the Nov. 3 election wraps up today, and there’s already been huge turnout.

News

NBC issues statement over President Donald Trump town hall controversy

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Hours before a town hall featuring President Donald Trump is scheduled to air, NBC News officials are firing back over the controversy.

News

Supreme Court denies S.C. effort to block Medicaid from paying for care at Planned Parenthood

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT
|
By Laurel Mallory
The Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal of a lower court’s decision that allows Medicaid recipients to get health care at Planned Parenthood in South Carolina.

News

S.C. election officials predict a record 1 million voters before Election Day

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT
|
By Caroline Coleburn
South Carolina officials expect twice as many people to vote early this year than did so in the previous record-setting year.

Latest News

News

Bell Auditorium continues to draw early voters in Augusta

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Wednesday was another busy day of early voting at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, drawing more people than Tuesday.

News

News 12 investigation sparks ADA compliance changes in time for Election Day

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT
It may just look like the Friedman Branch Library, but this is not just a building -- it’s a solution to voter access.

News

Senate challenger Harrison criticizes Graham’s ‘good old days of segregation’ comment

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT
|
By Gray News staff
Jaime Harrison, who is in a competitive race in South Carolina for Lindsey Graham’s Senate seat, tweeted about the comment.

News

Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:45 AM EDT
|
By Staff
CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties.

News

President Trump to hold MAGA campaign rally in Macon

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
|
By Staff
If you can drive to Macon on Friday, the president will be holding a rally there in the evening.

News

Early voting progress report in Augusta: Long lines, little grumbling

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Day one of early voting wrapped up in the Peach State, and voters in Augusta were not shy about hitting the polls.