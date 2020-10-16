Advertisement

Saban still asymptomatic, but sidelined for Alabama-Georgia

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per SEC and NCAA guidelines.

The Southeastern Conference follows protocols set forth by the CDC for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Saban is self-isolating at home and according to an interpretation of NCAA rules coaches aren’t allowed to use technology to call in plays or communicate with the team during a game while in quarantine because of COVID-19.

The 68-year-old Saban remains asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 and Alabama said in statement that he was evaluated by team doctor Jimmy Robinson Thursday “and is doing fine.”

The school added Saban “is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kershaw falters again in playoffs, pushing Dodgers to brink

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The longtime ace of the Dodgers faltered at the start of the sixth inning against Atlanta, allowing three straight hits before watching the rest of a six-run outburst in the Braves' 10-2 win in Game 4 of the NLCS.

Sports

Hatton copes with jet lag to lead CJ Cup at Shadow Creek

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
He was tired from a 20-hour trip from London. He was grumpy for lack of sleep. And then he tied the course record at Shadow Creek with a 7-under 65.

Sports

Chiefs sign Le’Veon Bell 2 days after release from Jets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The move adds another potential dynamic offensive player to an offense that already features Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Sports

Mickelson begins his Masters prep on the PGA Tour Champions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Phil Mickelson is beginning his preparations for the Masters at a place, and on a tour, not typically associated with the regimen required to win a major.

Latest News

Sports

Running back Davis off to fast start as Panthers face Bears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Carolina is 3-0 with Davis as Christian McCaffrey’s temporary replacement. Davis has reason to be even angrier Sunday when he faces his former team, the Chicago Bears.

Sports

General manager Daryl Morey leaving Rockets

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord.

Sports

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive; Vikings game on

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons have shut their facility following one new positive test for COVID-19.

Sports

No. 1 Clemson hopes to avoid letdown against Georgia Tech

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Tech will play for its first win over a top-ranked team since beating Virginia in 1990 when the Yellow Jackets face No. 1 Clemson.

Sports

Kershaw could start Game 4

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw could pitch Game 4 of the NL Championship Series tonight if his back continues to improve.

Sports

Panthers aim for 4th straight win against Mack, Bears

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has completed 73.5% of his passes during the team’s three-game string with five TD passes and one interception. But the Panthers will face a stingy defense led by linebacker Khalil Mack.