Saban still asymptomatic, but sidelined for Alabama-Georgia

(AP) - Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per SEC and NCAA guidelines.

The Southeastern Conference follows protocols set forth by the CDC for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Saban is self-isolating at home and according to an interpretation of NCAA rules coaches aren’t allowed to use technology to call in plays or communicate with the team during a game while in quarantine because of COVID-19.

The 68-year-old Saban remains asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 and Alabama said in statement that he was evaluated by team doctor Jimmy Robinson Thursday “and is doing fine.”

The school added Saban “is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily.”

