Running back Davis off to fast start as Panthers face Bears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers running back Mike Davis said the key to his success this season has been that he “runs angry.”

Carolina is 3-0 with Davis as Christian McCaffrey’s temporary replacement. Davis has reason to be even angrier Sunday when he faces his former team, the Chicago Bears.

The Bears released Davis last November, in part because they felt he didn’t fit the offensive system and because parting ways with him meant they’d get a compensatory draft pick.

The Bears ended up using that pick, No. 140 overall, to acquire quarterback Nick Foles in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Davis said he’s not using the snub as motivation and doesn’t want the game to be bigger than him on Sunday.

