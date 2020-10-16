Advertisement

Richmond County school receives 9 flat screen TV’s for game room

W.S. Hornsby Middle received a big donation to enhance the school game room.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - W.S. Hornsby Middle received a big donation to enhance the school game room.

The game room is specifically used as an incentive for good student behavior, so of course, the room needs all the bells and whistles it can get.

Nine flat screens televisions were donated today with help from many local education advocates like: Kelby Walker, Michael Meyers, Brandon Garrett, Venus Cain, Henry Ingram and David Lee to name a view.

