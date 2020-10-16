Richmond County school receives 9 flat screen TV’s for game room

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - W.S. Hornsby Middle received a big donation to enhance the school game room.

The game room is specifically used as an incentive for good student behavior, so of course, the room needs all the bells and whistles it can get.

Nine flat screens televisions were donated today with help from many local education advocates like: Kelby Walker, Michael Meyers, Brandon Garrett, Venus Cain, Henry Ingram and David Lee to name a view.

W.S. Hornsby Middle received a big donation to enhance the school game room. (Source: W.S. Hornsby Middle)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.