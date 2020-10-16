Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in crash at Deans Bridge and Murphy roads

This is a developing story. For updates, check back here and on News 12.
By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When two vehicles were involved in a crash, a nearby pedestrian lost his life early Friday in Augusta.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported at 5:29 a.m. in the 2600 block of Deans Bridge Road, near Murphy Road.

It happened on the southbound side, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The crash involved two vehicles, and one struck the pedestrian, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said.

Bowen said the male pedestrian was killed in the crash. He said he couldn’t release further information until the family was notified, but he expected to be able to provide more details within a few hours.

Just after 7 a.m., traffic on Deans Bridge was moving slowly, with only one lane open.

MORE | Details emerge on I-20 crash that killed 2, injured 2

