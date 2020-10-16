‘Peanut Butter and Jesus’ ministry helps feed Ga. children during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has left many families worldwide without income.

That’s why a Tifton based ministry, called Peanut Butter and Jesus, took its usual food delivery services to the next level.

Before the coronavirus pandemic closed schools in Tifton, the ministry was delivering sack lunches with a sandwich, snack, drink and ministry material to children on Saturdays.

When things took a turn in March, the group decided to start making extra sandwiches to help supplement the school system’s meal delivery service.

“We had several people in the community reach out to us and say, ‘Hey, can you help feed the kids now they’re out of school?’ And let me say here that our school system did a superb job of getting food to the kids. We just kind of filled in some areas that were more rural and more remote. And so, we found this out on Friday, and by our vendors working with us Monday morning, we were up and running. For 10 straight weeks, we did feed the kids, and our numbers spiked from around 1,200 up to 1,750 during that time,” said Tony McBrayer, the treasurer for Peanut Butter And Jesus.

Because of the pandemic, several groups canceled volunteer days within the ministry.

If you’d like to donate food, money or your time to the organization, you can call (229) 392-7774.

