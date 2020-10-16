Officials: Student fled school after questioned about gun at school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County high school student fled school Friday afternoon after school officials said the student took a picture with a gun.

According to Richmond County School System spokesperson Lynthia Ross, Butler High School officials received word of the picture that was posted on social media.

School officials believed the picture was taken in a school bathroom.

Ross said the student was confronted about the picture and fled the school.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

