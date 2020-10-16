Mickelson begins his Masters prep on the PGA Tour Champions

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is beginning his preparations for the Masters at a place, and on a tour, not typically associated with the regimen required to win a major.

The lefthander is making his second start on the PGA Tour Champions at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River course.

He’ll be paired with fellow tour rookie Jim Furyk and defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Mickelson says he’ll use the weekend to work on some parts of his game, including accuracy with his driver. He’s also enjoying competing again against some players who he hasn’t seen in many years.

