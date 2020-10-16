Advertisement

Manhunt underway for 2 robbery suspects near Clarks Hill Lake

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are involved in a manhunt this morning in the area of Washington Road and Merriweather Trail.

They said they’re looking for two robbery suspects in the area near Clarks Hill Lake.

They’re not sure whether the pair are involved in a string of robberies across the CSRA, but it’s possible, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris.

Anyone in the area who sees anything suspicious is urged to call 706-541-2800 or 911 immediately.

In the string of robberies, a gunman associated with a white car has been stealing from gas stations, convenience stores and liquor stores from Wilkes County to Aiken. The latest robberies by the suspect were Wednesday night in Columbia County.

