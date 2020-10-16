Lincolnton brewery serves up local food to support veteran non-profits

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re headed out this weekend, Back Paddle Brewery in Lincolnton is newly opened offering beer, tacos, and burgers. Your hard-earned dollar paid here goes even farther.

Owner Kyle McCloud is setting out to bring some flavor to the CSRA.

“Every time you come in here, there should be three or four new beers that you haven’t tried,” he said.

If you come out to grab a pint and some dinner, your money is fed right into the local economy and charities benefitting veterans.

“Our t-shirts were made in Augusta, and the graphic design company in Thomson,” McCloud said. “But as far Lincolnton goes, all of our protein is sourced from Lincoln County. We have two veteran farmers— both Army veterans.”

As a veteran himself, McCloud says his mission is to benefit those who served our country.

“With our food program, our taco program that we’re doing, we’re utilizing different pitmasters,” he said. “Last week was an up and coming veteran pit master’s barbeque.”

The burgers here come from grass-fed longhorns raised by veteran Chad Tackett, owner of Tackett Family Farms.

“We reach out whenever he needs vegetables, whenever he needs stuff, he would usually get through some supply chain, we reach out to the veteran community first to see who’s farming what, or who’s growing what that he could possibly buy locally or at least from a veteran within a radius of here,” Tackett said.

To top it all off, a portion of your check goes to nonprofits.

“We’re actually sponsoring the Fallen Outdoors Georgia. They get veterans outdoors hunting and fishing,” McCloud said. “We’re sponsoring Heroes on the Water, Fort Gordon chapter, which similarly does kayak fishing for veterans.”

Though McCloud is new in a small town, he says he’s been welcomed into Lincolnton with open arms.

“I know there used to be a saying here that people were ‘not from Lincolnton.’ We like to say that we’re ‘now from Lincolnton,’” he said.

McCloud says the nonprofits his brewery sponsors will switch out quarterly. He says he plans to focus on nonprofits that help veterans, but also support some organizations that are here locally.

