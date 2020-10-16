Kershaw falters again in playoffs, pushing Dodgers to brink

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Clayton Kershaw can’t shake his postseason curse, not even in a neutral-site NL Championship Series a few miles from his hometown.

The longtime ace of the Dodgers faltered at the start of the sixth inning against Atlanta, allowing three straight hits before watching the rest of a six-run outburst in the Braves' 10-2 win in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner’s franchise-high 12th postseason loss put the Dodgers down 3-1. They are a loss away from a second straight defeat in the NLCS.

