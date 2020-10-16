Advertisement

‘Hopeful gamble’: AU officials plan for in-person graduation in December

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In just the first day of announcing an in-person ceremony, Augusta University says about 300 students have already RSVPed for an in-person graduation ceremony.

The university says they’re even going to extend the invitations to spring graduates who didn’t have an in-person ceremony.

While the university says they’re confident in their ability to do commencement safely the numbers now are even worse than they were back in the spring.

No matter what universities decide about graduation, students know there’s pros and cons.

“Personally I feel like it should still be online for everyone’s safety,” one student said.

“I actually like the idea of it just because you’re going back to some sense of normalcy,” another student said.

AU interim provost Dr. Zach Kelehear says they’re taking the risk. They’ll do multiple ceremonies, enforce social distancing, limit tickets, and require masks.

“We’re going into this with a very keen idea about being careful, being intentional, and being safe,” Kelehear said.

Back in May, the university decided to hold spring graduation virtually. But now, the numbers are worse.

On the day of AU’s spring virtual ceremony, the 7-day average of percent positives in Richmond County were just about 3 percent.

Now, DPH reports that the number has doubled.

“Everyone’s jumping around in festivity, and you’re passing it around,” student Malik Campbell said, “The next thing you know, the following week, you’re wondering why you’re sick.”

But the university says there’s more that goes into the decision to hold graduation than just numbers.

“What we know now and what we knew in May is I would say, radically different,” Kelehear said.

“Because of the way the faculty and students have performed this fall, we’ve grown in confidence that they can also arrive at our ceremony and be safe.”

Kelehear is calling the plan a “hopeful gamble.”

“It won’t be a normal ceremony, but it will be as nearly normal as we can imagine it,” Kelehear said.

But he says when it comes to safety, the university won’t take risks.

Kelehear tells me this decision is not set in stone. He says if the pandemic worsens to a point where holding an in-person ceremony is no longer safe, they’ll re-evaluate.

Meanwhile, last week USC-Aiken announced they’ll also hold fall graduation in person. But unlike Richmond County, their percent positive averages are lower now than they were back in the spring.

DHEC reports back on Aug. 15 when the university had their spring commencement, percent positives in Aiken County were around 20 percent. Now the 7-day average is sitting around 11 percent.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials: Student fled school after questioned about gun at school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A Richmond County high school student fled school Friday afternoon after school officials said the student took a picture with a gun.

News

SRS updates: $75M for law firms, soil cleanup, college deal and more

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A judge is allowing two law firms to collect $75 million from the state of South Carolina for helping negotiate a settlement with the federal government over nuclear material left at the Savannah River Site.

Health

Feds approve Georgia health insurance changes sought by Kemp

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia will become the first state to offer federally subsidized health insurance to its residents only through private brokers.

News

Golden Harvest touching more lives — without contact

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
With the pandemic forcing people out of work and into tough situations, Golden Harvest Food Bank stands ready to help CSRA residents.

Latest News

News

Learn about Golden Harvest Food Bank's latest efforts

Updated: 4 hours ago
The regional food bank says mobile market food distribution events like this one in Aiken are as important as ever.

News

Evans man admits possessing child pornography

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
An Evans man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

News

Manhunt launched for 2 robbery suspects near Clarks Hill Lake

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Deputies launched a manhunt in the area of Washington Road and Merriweather Trail after a robbery Thursday night in Columbia County.

News

McMaster announces two new grants to help small businesses and nonprofits

Updated: 7 hours ago
Gov. Henry McMaster, along with agency officials and business owners, will discuss two new grant programs on Friday made available through the SC CARES Act: the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program.

News

Grovetown man sentenced to federal prison over pipe bomb

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Grovetown convicted felon has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a pipe bomb, according to federal prosecutors.

News

Health experts advising against traveling for Thanksgiving due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
At the state level, COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but health officials are advising people to avoid traveling if possible due to the virus’s high transmission rate.