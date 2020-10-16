Advertisement

Heart Healthy food drive to benefit Aiken County students

The American Heart Association of the CSRA and WE2 are hosting a “heart healthy” food drive to benefit students in the Aiken County Public School Systems.
The American Heart Association of the CSRA and WE2 are hosting a "heart healthy" food drive to benefit students in the Aiken County Public School Systems.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Heart Association of the CSRA and WE2 are hosting a “heart healthy” food drive on October 16, with all donations benefitting students in the Aiken County Public School Systems.

Why hold a food drive? One in six children in South Carolina are faced with chronic hunger every day. And this number is only increasing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many kids depend on school meals as their main source of food.

Donations will be used to help stock school food pantries and establish a new pantry at Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle/High School. Recommended donations include low sodium soups, whole grain cereal and pasta, canned tuna, nuts, etc.

Donations can be made on Friday, Oct. 16 at 1:00 p.m. at 151 Fabian Drive.

