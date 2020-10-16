Advertisement

Health experts advising against traveling for Thanksgiving due to COVID-19

While it's not Halloween yet, the CDC is already releasing new guidelines on how to stay safe for Thanksgiving during the pandemic.
While it's not Halloween yet, the CDC is already releasing new guidelines on how to stay safe for Thanksgiving during the pandemic.(CNN)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the state level, COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but health officials are advising people to avoid traveling if possible due to the virus’s high transmission rate.

Warm pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and turkey with all the fixings along with family and friends from far and near is how most Americans spend their Thanksgiving until now.

Due to COVID-19, leading health experts like Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against gathering with anyone other than the people you live with.

“Particularly with Thanksgiving coming up, we think it’s really important to stress the vigilance of these continued mitigation steps in the household setting,” Redfield said.

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is also urging people to rethink traveling.

Jack Lockwood with the Columbus Health Department said this concern could be due to the coronavirus' high transmission rate even when someone is in the asymptomatic stages.

“You can contract the virus maybe a day or two before you go visit and not know you are spreading that virus to your loved ones,” Lockwood said.

Travel Agent Donna Anderson said in her 37 years of working in the travel industry ,she has seen nothing hit the market quite like the pandemic.

“We are picking up,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of clients who are calling wanting to get information on travel.”

If you are planning on traveling, it is important to take some extra steps two weeks in advance to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season.

“Do things like wear your mask, continue to wash your hands, and social distance,” Lockwood said. “Those kinds of behaviors can protect yourself before going for that visit.”

The CDC said having Thanksgiving dinner with only immediate family members is a low-risk activity. Traveling and gathering in large groups with people who live outside of your home is high risk.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Manhunt underway for 2 robbery suspects near Clarks Hill Lake

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Deputies are involved in a manhunt this morning in the area of Washington Road and Merriweather Trail.

News

McMaster to announce two new grants to help small businesses and nonprofits

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Henry McMaster, along with agency officials and business owners, will discuss two new grant programs on Friday made available through the SC CARES Act: the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program.

News

Grovetown man sentenced to federal prison over pipe bomb

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A Grovetown convicted felon has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a pipe bomb, according to federal prosecutors.

News

Former Barnwell police officer arrested after SLED probe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former officer with the Barnwell Police Department in connection with illegally purchasing nonferrous metals, according to authorities.

Latest News

News

‘Peanut Butter and Jesus’ ministry helps feed Ga. children during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many families worldwide without income.

News

Trump paying a visit to Macon for rally tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
As Election Day gets closer, President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in the Peach State today.

News

More than 1M Georgians have voted early, including many here

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The first week of Georgia early voting for the Nov. 3 election wraps up today, and there’s already been huge turnout.

News

Scenes from the site of Augusta pedestrian death

Updated: 3 hours ago
A pedestrian was killed in an accident at Deans Bridge and Murphy roads on Oct. 16, 2020.

News

Augusta pedestrian survived one crash only to be killed in another

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly and Tradesha Woodard
The 2600 block of Deans Bridge Road was the scene of a deadly pedestrian accident.

News

Memorial scheduled today for young victim of Aiken shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The 12-year-old victim of a fatal drive-by shooting will be laid to rest this weekend after a memorial at the family’s home in Aiken.