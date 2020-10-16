Hatton copes with jet lag to lead CJ Cup at Shadow Creek

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton had everything going against him except his golf.

He was tired from a 20-hour trip from London. He was grumpy for lack of sleep. And then he tied the course record at Shadow Creek with a 7-under 65.

That gave him a one-shot lead over Xander Schauffele and Russell Henley in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

It helped that Hatton got off to a hot start. He holed out a wedge from 92 yards on his third hole and played the opening five holes in 5 under. Hatton is coming off a victory last week at Wentworth.

