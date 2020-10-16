Former Barnwell police officer arrested after SLED probe

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former officer with the Barnwell Police Department in connection with illegally purchasing nonferrous metals, according to authorities.

After his arrest Wednesday, Andrew Issac Milligan, 24, was charged with misconduct in office and unlawful purchase of nonferrous metals with intent to resell.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Milligan was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

