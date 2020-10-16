Advertisement

Feds approve Georgia health insurance changes sought by Kemp

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will become the first state to offer federally subsidized health insurance to its residents only through private brokers.

President Donald Trump’s administration said Thursday it will approve the plan.

A separate proposal will offer Medicaid to some of the state’s poorest able-bodied adults, but only on the condition that they work, volunteer, receive job training or attend school.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan also calls for spending state money on a reinsurance program that would allow companies to lower monthly premiums for all customers.

Opponents slam the plan’s failure to fully expand Medicaid and say work requirements will be a bureaucratic nightmare.

They also warn that letting private companies control Georgia’s insurance marketplace could decrease enrollment.

