Advertisement

Family of daughter with cancer gets surprise from community

By Nick Proto
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Kayla Smith’s living room, there’s a picture of her two daughters dressed as superheroes. It’s only fitting, since her nine-month-old, Caylie, has been fighting since she was born.

“We found out that she had a brain tumor the size of a lemon on her left cerebellum,” Smith said.

Caylie was diagnosed with embryonal tumors with multilayered rosettes or ETMR. It’s a rare brain cancer found in children. The life expectancy is just six to nine months.

“It’s like a one and one million chance of kids getting it. It’s very, very rare,” Smith said. “He just told us that it has to happen to somebody, and I guess that somebody just happened to be us,”

At just five months old, Caylie had surgery and started chemo. Because of her age, the closest hospital they could go to was in Memphis. They lived in Tennessee for five months.

“Chemo was working. Three months, it worked. And then on the last two rounds, it just quit working,” Smith.

Smith and her husband decided to stop treatment and bring her home.

“There’s nothing else they can do. But we surround ourselves with friends, and we remind ourselves that we get to take her and do stuff now,” Smith said. “We get to make memories with her and Charlie together. Things that they wouldn’t get to do, or they’re not going to get to do,”

She came home to a hero’s welcome. Hundreds lined the road as the family drove down main street.

“It was unbelievable seeing all those people there. Just knowing so many people care about your family and a lot of them have never even met her,” Smith said.

Through prayer and family, they’re hoping for a miracle.

“I guess we’re just hanging on to the fact that we’re hoping that she beats it,” Smith said.

And Caylie is still fighting, because that’s what heroes do.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saluda community proves stronger together for Caylie

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Deadly I-20 crash kills multiple people

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Heart Healthy food drive to benefit Aiken County students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The American Heart Association of the CSRA and WE2 are hosting a “heart healthy” food drive on October 16, with all donations benefitting students in the Aiken County Public School Systems.

News

RAW: Accident at mile marker 152

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Customers angry over mask requirements taking their toll on employees, businesses say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
These are a sign of the times, and the norm these days: some businesses and restaurants require you to wear a mask.

News

Customers and business owners at odds over mask requirement

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Woman suspected in Aiken County hit and run turns herself in

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

James Brown's family claims victory in latest salvo in estate battle

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Columbia County answers your school questions

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

James Brown’s family claims victory in latest salvo in estate battle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The family of James Brown says control of his estate has been awarded to them following a ruling by the South Carolina Supreme Court.