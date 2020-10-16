Evans man admits possessing child pornography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

Oludare Oluwabusi, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, according to prosecutors.

The charge carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, a requirement for registration as a sex offender and a period of supervised release after completion of the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

As outlined in court documents and testimony, in April, FBI agents acted on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when they searched Oluwabusi’s home in Riverwood Plantation. An agent later testified to finding graphic images of child pornography on multiple devices belonging to Oluwabusi that were seized from the home.

“Each time they are created, stored, shared or viewed, images of child pornography represent the encapsulated, continual victimization of minors,” Bobby L. Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said in a statement. “Possessing images of child pornography is a violation of the law, it is sickening and it is depraved, and with the collaboration of our vigilant law enforcement partners, we will not tolerate it.”

