Early happy Halloween event at Aiken Animal Shelter

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) and the Aiken County Animal Shelter are hosting an “Early Happy Halloween” event this Saturday, October 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This outdoor event will feature adoption specials, costume contests with prizes, doggie tricks and free Halloween treats for visitors.

The event will be held outdoors and there will be five separate meeting stations where attendees can visit with dogs and watch them perform tricks. Social distancing guidelines will be followed for the safety of attendees and participants.

Due to the pandemic, pet adoptions are currently done by appointment. To schedule an adoption appointment for Saturday, call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537, option #5 or email FOTAS at info@fotasaiken.org. The county shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.

To see the pets available before making an appointment, please go to FOTASAiken.org. All adoptions are completed curbside.

FOTAS is hosting an early Happy Halloween Event at the Aiken Animal Shelter. (Source: FOTAS)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.