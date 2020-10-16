Advertisement

DHEC publishes South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine plan

COVID-19 in South Carolina
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) submitted the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan.

The goal of this vaccination plan is the distribution of the vaccine across the state, based on the most current federal guidance and recommendations.

According to DHEC, during the initial stages of the national COVID-19 Vaccination Program, there will be a limited supply of the vaccine. That limited supply will be made available to certain identified groups, including front-line medical workers and nursing home residents.

COVID-19 vaccine supply is expected to increase substantially and be more widely available to the public in 2021.

DHEC; the South Carolina Emergency Management Division; South Carolina Hospital Association; National Guard; South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division; Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation; and other public and private sector partners worked closely to develop the plan and submitted it to the U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services (HHS).

More information is available online at scdhec.gov/covid19vaccine.

