Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold front moving through. Sunny and cooler this weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Patchy dense fog is expected early this morning. Be careful on the roadways around sunrise. Low temperatures early will be warmer in the mid 60s. Winds will be calm overnight Thursday into early Friday.

Today should be dry across the area with a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Isolated showers will remain possible, but look most likely for areas east of Augusta. Highs will remain slightly above normal in the mid to low 80s. Winds aren’t expected to be too breezy as the front moves through, but we could briefly see winds out of the northwest be sustained over 10 mph.

Temperatures will be closer to average this weekend behind the front. Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning are expected to be down in the mid to low 50s. Highs this weekend will be below average in the mid to low 70s both days. Plenty of sunshine expected this weekend as high pressure builds across the region. A few clouds look possible Sunday, but overall nice pleasant weather expected both days.

The pattern next week is looking tricky with long range models showing completely different scenarios. We will continue to monitor and update throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
Isolated showers possible as we continue through this evening, not everyone will see the rain.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Not expecting a washout the next two days, but rain will be in the forecast. Rain totals don't look too impressive and most of the Thursday and Friday will be dry across the area.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Not expecting a washout the next two days, but rain will be in the forecast. Rain totals don't look too impressive and most of the Thursday and Friday will be dry across the area.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
A cold front is expected to move through the region Thursday into Friday bringing us fall conditions for the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
A cold front is expected to move through the region Thursday into Friday bringing us fall conditions for the weekend.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:48 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Staying warm Tuesday. Low rain chances next few days. Another cool down this weekend.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Staying warm Tuesday. Low rain chances next few days. Another cool down this weekend.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:47 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Warm and muggy as we start the work week.

News 12 Now

Science Weekly 10-10-20

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
Delta brings rain to the CSRA this weekend. Isolated severe storms possible Sunday.