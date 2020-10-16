Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Patchy dense fog is expected early this morning. Be careful on the roadways around sunrise. Low temperatures early will be warmer in the mid 60s. Winds will be calm overnight Thursday into early Friday.

Today should be dry across the area with a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Isolated showers will remain possible, but look most likely for areas east of Augusta. Highs will remain slightly above normal in the mid to low 80s. Winds aren’t expected to be too breezy as the front moves through, but we could briefly see winds out of the northwest be sustained over 10 mph.

Temperatures will be closer to average this weekend behind the front. Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning are expected to be down in the mid to low 50s. Highs this weekend will be below average in the mid to low 70s both days. Plenty of sunshine expected this weekend as high pressure builds across the region. A few clouds look possible Sunday, but overall nice pleasant weather expected both days.

The pattern next week is looking tricky with long range models showing completely different scenarios. We will continue to monitor and update throughout the week.

