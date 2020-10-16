Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Temperatures this afternoon made it into the low 80s but a cold front will be moving through the region cooling us down for the weekend, but we are expected to stay dry. Tonight if you’re heading out to the football games temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly clear conditions.

Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning are expected to be down in the mid to upper 40s. Highs this weekend will be below average in the mid to low 70s both days. Plenty of sunshine expected this weekend as high pressure builds across the region. A few clouds look possible Sunday, but overall nice pleasant weather expected both days.

The pattern next week is looking tricky with long range models showing completely different scenarios. We will continue to monitor and update throughout the week. And we’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with two areas of development.

