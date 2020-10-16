Chiefs sign Le’Veon Bell 2 days after release from Jets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed running back Le’Veon Bell two days after he was released by the New York Jets.

The move adds another potential dynamic offensive player to an offense that already features Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Bell was cut by the Jets after a disappointing tenure in New York that lasted less than two full seasons.

Bell and coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with $35 million guaranteed last year as a free agent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.