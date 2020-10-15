Woman charged in hit-and-run case that killed woman in Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a woman.

According to the Highway Patrol, Mary Chandler has been charged with hit-and-run and driving under suspension in the case that killed 48-year-old Irma Soto.

Chandler was also in bond court on Thursday where bond was set at $50,000 on the hit-and-run charge and $647.50 on the driving under suspension charge.

Soto and her husband, according to the Highway Patrol, were moving an item out of the middle of Edgefield Highway that had fallen out of their truck on Oct. 10.

A sedan, officials now say was being driven by Chandler, struck Soto and did not stop to render aid.

Soto was pronounced dead a short time later.

