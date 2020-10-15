What to do in Georgia when your employer stops filing your jobless claim

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than six months into the pandemic, and the Georgia Department of Labor is seeing some employers stop filing unemployment for their employees.

That’s either because they decided to permanently terminate the employee, or have asked the person to come back to work and the individual said no.

The person’s payments will stop, until they self-file, possibly leaving them waiting for unemployment for weeks, or even months.

GDOL’s communications director says that doesn’t have to be the case.

The Department of Labor has set up a conversion program with employers so that people can continue to receive payments with no stop on their account. GDOL Communications Director Kersha Cartwright says the Department of Labor has been encouraging employers to convert their employees to individual-filed claims, but still, there are some leaving their employees to file on their own. Individual-filed claims essentially have to go through the whole unemployment verification process over again, which GDOL says could take 4-6 weeks.

“Make sure you go back and talk to your employer,” says Cartwright. “See if that employer can continue to file on your behalf, or if they’re going to permanently terminate, see if they’ll convert your claim.”

Cartwright encourages claimants to watch their benefit year. The Department of Labor is also seeing payments stop because the individual’s benefit year has ended, which requires them to file a new claim to continue to receive payments.

