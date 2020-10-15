Bystanders rush to help victim of dramatic Columbia County car crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bystanders rushed to the aid of a man whose car slammed into a pole, partially knocking it over and leaving power lines dangling,

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at Chamblin Road and Sawmill Trail, according to Columbia County dispatchers.

The white car veered off the roadway struck the pole with such force that the pole bent over and knocked down power lines, witness Lacrechia Reeves told News 12.

She said after the crash, the car was propping up the pole as power lines dangled.

She said several people stopped their vehicles and ran over to help the man in the car, who first appeared unconscious but was moving around before rescue crews arrived. She said at least seven people were trying to help the man.

She said when rescuers arrived, they began to disperse the bystanders due to the danger from the power lines.

The car was severely damaged in the front, according to Reeves.

