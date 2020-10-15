Advertisement

Bystanders rush to help victim of dramatic Columbia County car crash

Witness Lecrechia Reeves sent News 12 this photo after a car crashed into a power pole in Columbia County on Oct, 15, 2020.
Witness Lecrechia Reeves sent News 12 this photo after a car crashed into a power pole in Columbia County on Oct, 15, 2020.(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bystanders rushed to the aid of a man whose car slammed into a pole, partially knocking it over and leaving power lines dangling,

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at Chamblin Road and Sawmill Trail, according to Columbia County dispatchers.

The white car veered off the roadway struck the pole with such force that the pole bent over and knocked down power lines, witness Lacrechia Reeves told News 12.

She said after the crash, the car was propping up the pole as power lines dangled.

She said several people stopped their vehicles and ran over to help the man in the car, who first appeared unconscious but was moving around before rescue crews arrived. She said at least seven people were trying to help the man.

She said when rescuers arrived, they began to disperse the bystanders due to the danger from the power lines.

The car was severely damaged in the front, according to Reeves.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aiken driveway murder suspect now wanted in 2019 case

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
One of the three men wanted in connection with a driveway murder in Aiken County is also being sought on charges stemming from a 2019 investigation.

News

AU to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in December

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Augusta University plans in-person commencement ceremonies in December to recognize graduates from the spring, summer and fall semesters.

News

What to do in Georgia when your employer stops filing your jobless claim

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Aguilar
It’s been more than six months into the pandemic, and the Georgia Department of Labor is seeing some employers stop filing unemployment for their employees.

Coronavirus

Saliva-based COVID-19 testing now available across South Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
State officials have launched a pilot program allowing anyone in South Carolina to pick up an at-home COVID-19 saliva-based testing kit from any of their county health departments.

Latest News

News

Screven County man indicted on charges of distributing child porn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Daniel Boulineau, 34, of Sylvania, was indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury on three counts of distribution of child pornography.

News

Supreme Court denies S.C. effort to block Medicaid from paying for care at Planned Parenthood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
The Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal of a lower court’s decision that allows Medicaid recipients to get health care at Planned Parenthood in South Carolina.

News

S.C. election officials predict a record 1 million voters before Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caroline Coleburn
South Carolina officials expect twice as many people to vote early this year than did so in the previous record-setting year.

News

New S.C. law will give some financial support to firefighters battling cancer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrick Phillips and Laurel Mallory
If a firefighter is diagnosed with one of several types of cancer listed in a new law, the state will provide a one-time payment of $20,000 upon diagnosis and $12,000 a year to help cover out-of-pocket medical expenses.

News

Bell Auditorium continues to draw early voters in Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Wednesday was another busy day of early voting at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, drawing more people than Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Kemp to spend $1.5B in aid to bail out Georgia unemployment system

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will use $1.5 billion in federal relief funds to bail out the state’s unemployment system.